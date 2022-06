Lost Island delays opening of amusement park by a few weeks

Lost Island Waterpark opens for the summer Friday in Waterloo. However, Lost Island staff said it is pushing back the opening date for the new theme park due to construction delays. The park is now expected to open on June 18.

