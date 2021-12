Lawsuit seeks class-action status against Disneyland, alleging reservation system locks out passholders

Posted Saturday, December 18, 2021 6:02 PM | Contributed by Jeff

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court alleges Walt Disney Co. deceived buyers of a new annual pass who thought they would get unlimited access to the park but instead say they were blocked out in favor of daily-pass buyers. It asks the court to certify the complaint as a class-action suit on behalf of the 3,600 people who have purchased Dream Key passes.

