Lagoon customers concerned about price increases

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Lagoon has announced ticket pricing for 2023, and it'll cost more this year to get inside. Some families are having to decide if their budget can handle the hike. Single day tickets go from $84.95 but are now $97.95, while annual passes go from $180.95 to $207.95.

Read more from KUTV/Salt Lake City.

Related parks Lagoon

Comments: 7