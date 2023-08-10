Kings Island announces Snoopy's Soap Box Racers family shuttle roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers takes the classic fun of a soap box racing derby to a whole new level as both parents and kids climb aboard their favorite Peanuts-decorated soap box coaster car and are hoisted up a 70-foot hill to the starting line. As Snoopy waves the checkered flag, riders will be released and launched forward onto a track full of exhilarating twists and turns, passing the camp lookout station, racing toward the finish line up ahead. And, just as they think they are about to cross it, the entire train of soap box cars will roll backward, traversing the same course, now in reverse!