Kings Dominion's Avalanche roller coaster renamed Reptilian

Posted Today, 9:12 AM | Contributed by Vater
From the blog post:
Nearly 80 years after the discovery of Tumbili by Professor Whey, another temple was uncovered by archeology professor, Rovin Jay, in Jungle X.
While leading a project for the Whey Foundation, Professor Rovin Jay and his team uncovered a temple dedicated to the powerful reptile, a crocodile. The builders of this temple were awed and terrified by the creature's deceivingly stealthy yet quick movement. According to the scripts within the site, the temple is named Reptilian.
Read more from Kings Dominions.