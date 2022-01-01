Kings Dominion's Avalanche roller coaster renamed Reptilian

Posted Today, 9:12 AM | Contributed by Vater

From the blog post:

Nearly 80 years after the discovery of Tumbili by Professor Whey, another temple was uncovered by archeology professor, Rovin Jay, in Jungle X.

While leading a project for the Whey Foundation, Professor Rovin Jay and his team uncovered a temple dedicated to the powerful reptile, a crocodile. The builders of this temple were awed and terrified by the creature's deceivingly stealthy yet quick movement. According to the scripts within the site, the temple is named Reptilian.