Jurassic World VelociCoaster to open June 10 at Universal's Islands of Adventure

Posted Wednesday, April 7, 2021 10:09 AM | Contributed by BrettV

Universal Orlando Resort officials announced that on June 10, thrill-seekers will have the opportunity to soar 155 feet in the air and catapult up to 70 mph alongside a ferocious velociraptor pack on the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, located at the Islands of Adventure theme park.

Read more and see video from WESH/Orlando.

Related parks Islands of Adventure

Comments: 7