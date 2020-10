How Universal Orlando made haunted houses safer in a pandemic

To keep its haunted houses a safe but spooky experience this year, Universal did some redecorating and rethinking. There are more barriers between scareactors and visitors, but there are no dangling intestines in your face. For the coronavirus pandemic era, there are even changes in the ways that performers lunge.

