Hersheypark announces Twizzlers Twisted Gravity swing ride

From the official Hersheypark site, on their new swing ride:

Introducing Twizzlers Twisted Gravity giant swing. Ascend 137 adrenaline-pumping feet, defy gravity as you swing at speeds reaching 68 MPH, and experience multiple mind-bending zero G moments. Brace yourself, our all-new Twizzlers-inspired adventure and sweeping new views open summer 2025.

