From the official site:

Wildcat is back, and seeking vengeance. Our all-new wood and steel hybrid coaster, Wildcat's Revenge, takes riders through one-of-a-kind thrills found only at Hersheypark. Climb a 140 foot hill, hit max speeds of 62 MPH, dive into an 82-degree drop, invert 4 times, and stalk your prey through the World's Largest Underflip on three custom trains.