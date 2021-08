Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will perch roller coaster over 7,000 feet above sea level

Posted Yesterday, 9:20 AM

With a 110-foot freefall drop at a beyond-vertical 102.3 degrees and three disorienting inversions, Defiance, a new roller coaster coming next summer to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, would be plenty thrilling regardless of its location. It will straddle Iron Mountain, some 1,300 feet above the town and the Colorado River.

