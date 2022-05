Geoff Morrel out as Disney comms chief after only a few months

Posted Monday, May 2, 2022 9:13 AM | Contributed by Jeff

The Walt Disney Company is parting ways with Geoff Morrell, its head of corporate affairs, after a series of public relations debacles. Morrell was ousted after a bruising period in which Disney CEO Bob Chapek was faulted for his stumbling response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” laws. Disney said Morell is “leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.”

Read more from Variety.

Comments: 3