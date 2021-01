Former Disney employee accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars charged only with misdemeanors

Posted Wednesday, December 30, 2020 1:53 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney World accused a Magic Kingdom vacation planner of stealing nearly $34,000 over two years from the company, but she wasn’t charged with a felony or sentenced to any jail time following a Sheriff’s Office investigation, records show. Ultimately, the woman was charged with two misdemeanors. The woman pleaded no contest in October to petit theft and was placed on probation for 12 months.

Read more from The Orlando Sentinel.

Comments: 5