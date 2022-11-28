Florida seeks $250k fine against Orlando drop tower operator for teen death

Posted
Florida officials are seeking more than $250,000 in fines from the operator of a drop tower amusement park ride from which 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March, they announced Tuesday. Commissioner Nikki Fried of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has filed an administrative complaint against Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot LLC, she said in a news conference, alleging Tyre’s fall was “due to changes made to the ride by the operators.”
