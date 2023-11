Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea will open June, 2024

Disney announced that a new themed area at Tokyo DisneySea will open in June. The Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan areas will feature attractions called Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure, Rapunzel's Lantern Festival, Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey and Fairy Tinker Bell's Busy Buggies.

See the official announcement from Tokyo Disney Resort.

