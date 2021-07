Fantasy Island to reopen as Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World

Posted Monday, July 12, 2021 1:43 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Fantasy Island’s new operator is giving the park a brand new name — Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World. IB Parks & Entertainment confirmed the waterpark will reopen this July.

Read more and see video from WIVB/Buffalo.

