Family alleges harassment by actor at Six Flags Over Georgia

Posted Tuesday, October 12, 2021 9:45 AM | Contributed by robotfactory

McKenzy Hurt said her son and daughter walked up to a man on stilts because they were interested in the tricks he was doing with a rope. Hurt said the man roped in the kids and made a disparaging and potentially racist remark about siblings getting married in Georgia.

Read more from WXIA/Atlanta.

