As the coaster did turns and flips at high speeds, one of “hundreds” of estimated geese “got sucked in.” The doomed bird actually hit a video camera, which then broke into many pieces. One such piece cut Fabio on the bridge of his nose and “because then it was all the rest of the ride after I was cut upside down, of course, the blood rushes to your head,” he said.