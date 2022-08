Dozens injured in roller coaster collision at Legoland Deutschland

At least 31 people were injured in a roller coaster accident at Legoland Deutschland on Thursday. Two carriages on Feuerdrache struck each other, authorities said. At least one person was seriously injured, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

