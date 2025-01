Dollywood donates display steam engine in return for hurricane relief

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Knoxville & Holston River Railroad approached Dollywood to acquire Engine 107 for proper preservation. The park agreed to give it to them in exchange for a donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation and its direct assistance of those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Read more from WATE/Knoxville.

