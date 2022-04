Dissolving Disney's Reedy Creek would cause massive tax hike to Orange County

Posted Today, 9:57 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as Florida legislators are threatening to do, would be a financial burden on the county, according to Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph. He said that the financial obligation is about $105 million a year to operate services in Reedy Creek. Additionally, Randolph said the county would also be taking on, potentially, $1 billion to $2 billion in bond debt.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

Comments: 8