Disney's domestic parks squeak out profit, international parks post loss

Posted Yesterday, 8:01 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney’s domestic parks eased restrictions in April, which led to a boost in attendance. Domestic parks reported operating income of $2 million. International parks posted a loss of $210 million. Disney had reported a loss in operating income in the segment over each of the previous five quarters because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more from CNBC.

