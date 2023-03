Disneyland fan visited nearly 3,000 times before pandemic, setting record

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Jeff Reitz recently set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to the Disneyland theme park — with 2,995 straight days of visits. That breaks down to eight years, three months, and 13 days. His last day at the park was March 13, 2020 — the last day before the theme park closed due to the pandemic.

Read more from NPR.

Related parks Disneyland

Comments: 8