Disneyland employees protest continued state closure of theme parks

Posted Yesterday, 11:43 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Fans, employees and others rallied outside Disneyland Saturday morning in hopes of pressuring state officials into reopening the theme park, which has been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rally comes weeks after Disney announced it would lay off 28,000 employees due in part to the unwillingness of Gov. Gavin Newson and other state officials to lift restrictions that would allow the park, and others across the state, to reopen.

