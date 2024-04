Disney will bet $60 billion on the company's future

Josh D'Amaro is tasked with harnessing demand into a growth engine for Disney, as he leads the company’s $60 billion investment in its parks and experiences division over the next 10 years. At his disposal is a wealth of unexploited IP (at least in parks and cruise lines) and more than 1,000 acres of land available for development across the company’s six resorts.

