Disney reports double the revenue for theme park division over last year

Posted Today, 9:26 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney’s parks, experiences and products segment saw revenues more than double to $6.7 billion during the quarter, compared to the prior-year period. The company said growth was fueled by increased attendance, hotel bookings and cruise ship sailings as well as higher ticket prices and higher spend on food, beverage and merchandise.

Disney said its domestic parks are beginning to see the return from international travelers, but not at the levels the company saw before the pandemic. This group of visitors once accounted for 18% to 20% of guests.

Additionally, not all of its international parks have been open full-time during the last quarter. While Paris Disneyland is celebrating its 30th anniversary, Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland each experienced temporary closures due to local Covid spikes.

Read more from CNBC.

Comments: 4