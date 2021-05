Disney previews Disney Wish cruise ship with Aqua Mouse, their first "attraction at sea"

Posted Thursday, April 29, 2021 2:28 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney Cruise Line offered a preview of its next ship, the Disney Wish, in a half-hour preview video today. The ship is still under construction, but booking begins in May, with the first sailing in June 2022. The ship will include the operators first "attraction at sea," a heavily themed water coaster based on the modern Mickey Mouse shorts called Aqua Mouse. Video begins at the relevant part:

