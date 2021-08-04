Disney posts Galactic Star Cruiser pricing, and it's unsurprisingly expensive

Posted Wednesday, August 4, 2021 4:46 PM | Contributed by Jeff
From The Verge:
Today, the company announced a lot more information about the practical aspects of the Galactic Starcruiser experience, including a first look at pricing — and like the fictional Westworld theme park, it looks like Disney’s real world immersive Star Wars hotel will be limited to the extremely wealthy, with a two-night stay starting at $4,809 for two adults.
For the official details, visit the official Star Wars Galactic Star Cruiser site.