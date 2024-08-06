Disney outlines new offerings on the Disney Destiny cruise ship

Posted | Contributed by sirloindude

From the official site:

Legends of epic proportions spring to life on board the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. When iconic Disney, Pixar and Marvel heroes and villains meet, that’s where the magic happens. Setting sail on 4- and 5-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean—beginning November 2025.

Castaway Club Members and select Disney Guests can book early beginning September 6, 2024. General booking opens to the public on September 12, 2024.