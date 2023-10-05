Disney offering discounts for child tickets at US parks in first part of next year

Starting Oct. 24, parents can purchase children’s ticket (valid for kids aged three to nine) for the California-based Disneyland resort for as low as $50 each. Tickets can be used between Jan. 8 and March 10 of next year. As for the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, children’s tickets and dining plans will be half-off for guests who purchase a four-day, four-night vacation package at one of its resorts. The deal starts Nov. 14 and can be used from March 3 through June 30, 2024.

Read more from CNBC.

