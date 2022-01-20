Disney executives resume bonuses in 2021

Posted Thursday, January 20, 2022 10:08 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney CEO Bob Chapek saw his compensation package for the company’s fiscal 2021 hit about $32.5 million, more than double the $14.2 million he took home a year earlier. Former CEO Bob Iger, who exited Disney at the end of last year as executive chairman, also more than doubled his take, with a total comp package worth $45.9 million, versus $21 million the year prior. Executives were not granted bonuses in 2020.

Comments: 5