Court rejects motion to dismiss Cedar Fair passholder lawsuit for 2020 passes

Posted Friday, April 22, 2022 4:49 PM | Contributed by BrettV

Cedar Fair is ensnarled in a class-action lawsuit with some disgruntled season passholders that has been snaking its way through the courts since 2020. The lawsuit contends passholders were offered a full season of access to the parks but were left with limited options, if any, to use their passes in 2020, though the company extended them into 2021.

