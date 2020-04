Construction firm files liens against SeaWorld for unpaid bills at Orlando properties

The Winter Park construction firm Wilsten Group sought three construction liens against SeaWorld for a trio of completed construction projects, totaling nearly $225,000, according to Orange County Comptroller’s records filed Tuesday.

