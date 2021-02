Coney Island amusement parks still have no opening rules from city or state

Posted Thursday, February 11, 2021 11:50 AM | Contributed by Jeff

As the city and state announce plans for reopening restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, Coney Island amusement parks remained left in the dark as to when or even if they’ll be able to reopen this summer.

Read more from The Brooklyn Reporter.

Comments: 9