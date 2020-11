Comcast reports 81% decrease in theme park revenue, believes 2021 could be a break-even year

Posted Monday, November 2, 2020 10:07 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said theme parks may have been “the single biggest drag” on NBCUniversal’s quarter, but executives are optimistic the division will break even in 2021. Revenue for Comcast’s theme parks revenue fell nearly 81% in the third quarter, to $311 million, the company reported Thursday.

Read more from CNBC.

