Columbus Zoo to open Tidal Twist roller coaster

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 AM | Contributed by Jeff

The Columbus Zoo's newest attraction is set to open next month. The new family spinning roller coaster, Tidal Twist, is the first coaster of its kind in Ohio. It is 36 feet tall and reaches a top speed of 30 mph.

Read more from WSYX/Columbus.

