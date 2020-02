CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed, A tale of two CEO's

Posted Yesterday, 5:47 PM | Contributed by Jeff

January 30, 2020, was the 20th anniversary of the launch of CoasterBuzz. To commemorate the day, we present CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed, a series of stories and articles about the last 20 years of the amusement industry as seen through CoasterBuzz. In this chapter, we explore the styles and accomplishments of two prominent leaders for Cedar Fair, CEO's Dick Kinzel and Matt Ouimet.

Read more in CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed.

Comments: 4