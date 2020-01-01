Cedar Point’s queue management could influence in-person voting during Covid-19

With the 2020 election less than two months away, the state of Ohio’s "Ready for November Task Force" hosted a virtual meeting Thursday morning to discuss the state's plan for the November election amid the pandemic. Among the special guests during the meeting was Jason McClure, the Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point. He was brought into the conversation to provide insight about how the Sandusky amusement park has effectively managed lines this summer with social distancing measures in place. The task force listened to his comments to determine if any of the park's safety strategies might work at polling places throughout the state this fall.

