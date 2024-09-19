Cedar Point announces Siren's Curse tilt roller coaster

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official Cedar Point site:

The legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie comes to life with Siren's Curse, North America’s TALLEST, LONGEST & FASTEST tilt coaster.

Often spoken of – but never spotted, the sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to the land above Cedar Point and attempt to entrap you in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation.