Cedar Fair to manage Kings Island Camp Cedar RV park

The $27 million Camp Cedar will be a year-round outdoor luxury resort, according to a release from Kings Island. The resort will include a pool and space to park 164 full-service recreational vehicles, and up to 173 cottages.

