Cedar Fair reopens Sawmill Creek

Posted | Contributed by BrettV

Cedar Point reopened Sawmill Creek Resort this week after a multimillion-dollar renovation to the property, which has been closed for nearly three years. The result: An upscale, nature-themed new option for an overnight on the Lake Erie coast, with easy access to the water and some of Northern Ohio’s top attractions.

Read more from Cleveland.com.

Related parks Cedar Point

Comments: 3