Canada's Wonderland announces Tundra Twister and Snoopy's Racing Railway

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the official site:

Soar high above Frontier Canada on Tundra Twister, a giant looping ride with rotating gondola arms that will have guests spinning, twisting and twirling 360-degrees, upside-down, at heights of 47 metres and speeds of 75 km/h. This mechanical marvel is the only attraction of its kind in the world and promises a unique thrill experience unlike any other.

Snoopy's Racing Railway will be the park’s 18th roller coaster and will take guests on a wild railway adventure in Planet Snoopy next year. This family launch coaster accelerates from zero to 50 km/h in a matter of seconds before zipping through dips and turns as your train narrowly avoids the traps set by Woodstock and his Bad Seed Gang!