Canada’s Wonderland announces Alpenfury

When fire and ice meet inside the mysterious Wonder Mountain, the force will propel you into a thrilling journey beginning with a launch that blasts your train vertical through the mountain summit, 50 metres into the sky. You’ll race across tracks that span the park, reaching speeds of 115 km/h, flipping and twisting through nine breathtaking inversions. This is AlpenFury, Canada’s longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster. Are you brave enough to face nature’s wrath?