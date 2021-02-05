California lawmakers introduce bill to open theme parks sooner

Posted Friday, February 5, 2021 10:19 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Assembly members Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Buena Park, and Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, seek to co-sponsor AB 420, which would place all major theme parks in tier 3 (orange), or moderate, of the state’s COVID-19 Industry Guidance for Amusement Parks and Theme Parks. Gov. Newsom previously placed the major theme parks in tier 4 (yellow), or minimal. Theme park officials collectively called that move "unworkable."

Read more from The Hollywood Reporter.

Comments: 5