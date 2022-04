Busch Gardens Williamsburg seeks to renew permit for 355-foot attraction

Posted Tuesday, April 12, 2022 3:07 PM | Contributed by eightdotthree

Busch Gardens wants to move forward in building by far the tallest ride in the park’s history, but they need the green light. The James City County Board of Supervisors initially approved the project back in 2019, but the pandemic delayed any action. Now the board will meet again on Tuesday to vote to extend approval of the height waiver.

Read more and see planning materials from WAVY/Portsmouth.

