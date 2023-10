Busch Gardens Williamsburg "reimagining" Loch Ness Monster

Featuring an enhanced queue experience and all-new soundtrack, storytelling, innovative effects, and thrills, the new Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On will take riders through the Scottish terrain on “Nessie’s” signature steel track, plus over 900 feet of all-new track.

