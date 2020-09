Body cam footage released in search for man camping on Disney's former Discovery Island

Posted Monday, August 31, 2020 10:08 AM | Contributed by Jeff

More than a dozen Orange County sheriff’s deputies swarmed a shuttered Walt Disney World theme park in April trying to locate a trespasser accused of camping on an island at the resort. Richard McGuire, 42, was arrested in April for allegedly camping at Disney’s former Discovery Island zoological park while the entire resort was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more and see the video from WKMG/Orlando.

Comments: 5