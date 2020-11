Adventureland completes track on Dragon Slayer roller coaster

Posted Today, 11:25 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Adventureland Park officials said the track for the park’s newest roller coaster is complete before the Iowa winter sets in. The Dragon Slayer is an S&S 4D free-spin coaster. It’s a steel coaster with side-mounted seats that freely rotate.

Read more from KCCI/Des Moines.

