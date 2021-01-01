Zamperla breaks ground on Luna Park expansion

A long-awaited expansion of Coney Island’s Luna Park previously postponed by the coronavirus pandemic finally kicked off on Tuesday morning, less than a year before it’s slated to open to the public. Park operator Zamperla halted expansion plans for Luna Park in March 2020 when COVID-19 halted all new construction and elected not to restart the project while the amusement district faced financial uncertainty through this passing season.

