Zamperla breaks ground on Luna Park expansion

Posted Yesterday, 10:01 AM | Contributed by hambone
A long-awaited expansion of Coney Island’s Luna Park previously postponed by the coronavirus pandemic finally kicked off on Tuesday morning, less than a year before it’s slated to open to the public. Park operator Zamperla halted expansion plans for Luna Park in March 2020 when COVID-19 halted all new construction and elected not to restart the project while the amusement district faced financial uncertainty through this passing season.
