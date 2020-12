YouTuber enters no contest plea for Busch Gardens Tampa trespassing charge

Posted Thursday, December 10, 2020 10:16 AM | Contributed by Jeff

The creator of a controversial YouTube channel showcasing videos recorded inside off-limits areas of Florida theme parks has been convicted of trespassing at Busch Gardens. Matthew St. Cyr, 24, pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge in Hillsborough County last week during a court hearing held via video conference.

Read more from WKMG/Orlando.

