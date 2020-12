Yomiuriland offers Ferris wheel as office space

Posted Monday, December 7, 2020 10:58 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Yomiuriland Amusement Park, located outside of Tokyo, is renting out Ferris wheel seats styled as cubicles, for the ultimate "office space" with a view, as well as free WiFi.

Read more and see video from CBS News.

